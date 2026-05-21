Trajan Wealth LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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