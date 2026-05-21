Trajan Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,578 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

RTX stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's payout ratio is 51.03%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. RTX's BBN Technologies unveils auto-switching system that keeps critical data alive

RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. Positive Sentiment: RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software

RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” gaming laptops and GeForce graphics cards reference Nvidia-branded consumer products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to have a meaningful direct impact on the stock.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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