Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $21,924,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $441,068,000 after buying an additional 4,069,075 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $183,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,706,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $289,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $72.42 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,958,460.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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