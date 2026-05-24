Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,550,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,563 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,757,000 after buying an additional 423,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13,460.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,828,000 after buying an additional 420,381 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,129,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,958.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 291,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,515,000 after buying an additional 277,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

TT opened at $451.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.41. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $503.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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