Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.65.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $382.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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