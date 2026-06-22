Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Maestria Partners LLC's 10th Largest Position

Maestria Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,652 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Maestria Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maestria Partners LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,332.12 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,224.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.89. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $39,255,843. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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