Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Themes Management Co LLC's 9th Largest Position

Themes Management Co LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 1.9% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.8%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,261.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,270.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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