Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises 1.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,024. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,275.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,213.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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