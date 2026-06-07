Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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