Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Transdigm Group worth $67,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 218,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $253,679,000 after buying an additional 73,347 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,038,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,023 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $100,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 215.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 6,344 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,261.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,270.10.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,477.47.

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About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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