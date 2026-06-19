Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by Spinecap SAS

Spinecap SAS grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Spinecap SAS's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spinecap SAS's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,332.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,276.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,525.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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