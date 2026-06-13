Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,894 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises about 14.4% of Triple Frond Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $138,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,494 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,211.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.80. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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