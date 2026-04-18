Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,377 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Transdigm Group worth $76,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,265.69 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,303.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,656. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 76,390 shares of company stock valued at $104,380,338 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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