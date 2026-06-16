Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,611 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Transdigm Group worth $220,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,275.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,213.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,276.85. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,525.06.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $46,567,024 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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