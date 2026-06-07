Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,027 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.08% of Transdigm Group worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,702,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,148,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,591,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.43.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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