TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,790 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,317 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,013.76. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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