TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,062 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 71,118 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of TransUnion worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,742. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $99.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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