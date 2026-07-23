TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,941 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in TransUnion were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $783,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $585,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,936,000 after buying an additional 323,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,185,000 after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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