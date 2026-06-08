Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 122,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3%

TNL stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.81 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $747,035.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 487,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,550,540.33. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $65,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,670. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,536 shares of company stock worth $2,113,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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