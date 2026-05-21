Tredje AP fonden Acquires 5,660 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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