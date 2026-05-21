Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 148,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Finally, Element Squared LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,122,698.20. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,853.04. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,482 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,842. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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