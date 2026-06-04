Trek Financial LLC Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,313 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 24,380 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Trek Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

NVDA stock opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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