Trek Financial LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Aercap by 282.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aercap by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $163.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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