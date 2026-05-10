Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,637 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 200,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Trex were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 906,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 66,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,878 shares of the construction company's stock worth $75,949,000 after acquiring an additional 698,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Trex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 476,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Get Trex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Trex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Trex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Trex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trex this week:

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trex wasn't on the list.

While Trex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here