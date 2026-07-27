Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 46,997 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Trex were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Trex by 73.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,805 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,458 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,550. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Trex's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Trex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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