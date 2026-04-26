Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.80 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,109 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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