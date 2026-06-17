Triata Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Triata Capital Ltd grew its position in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974,298 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 566,345 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 12.6% of Triata Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triata Capital Ltd's holdings in GDS were worth $103,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GDS by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,570,000 after buying an additional 2,885,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in GDS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,258,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 1,104,756 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in GDS by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,167,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 518,921 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in GDS by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,892,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,224,000 after buying an additional 724,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company's stock.

Get GDS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at GDS

In other GDS news, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GDS Holdings has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.44 million. GDS had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 23.83%.GDS's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Weiss Ratings upgraded GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price target on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GDS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GDS wasn't on the list.

While GDS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here