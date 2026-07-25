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Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its Amazon stake by 1.7% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 130,716 shares worth about $27.22 million. Amazon is now its fourth-largest position and makes up 4.2% of the portfolio.
  • Insider selling was notable, with VP Shelley Reynolds and CEO Matthew S. Garman both selling shares on May 21 under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Over the past three months, insiders have sold 140,425 shares valued at about $37.7 million.
  • Amazon recently posted strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $2.78 EPS on $181.52 billion in revenue. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with 57 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $312.91.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,716 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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