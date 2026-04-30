Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 48,224 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 673.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. InsiderMonkey: Buyback Authorization

Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Business Insider: Mobile Strategy

Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. MarketBeat: Analyst Updates

Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. The Motley Fool: Live Sports

Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Yahoo Finance: Shareholder Activism

Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Yahoo Finance: PT Cut

Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor disappointment after the update — Commentary and headlines pointing to the stock decline and investor disappointment following recent results/guidance are amplifying selling pressure despite the quarter’s top-line beat. The Motley Fool: Stock Falling

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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