Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 32,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,518 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,782 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $610.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $154.80 and a twelve month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here