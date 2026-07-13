Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires Shares of 700 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $469,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,752.95 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.99 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,883.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,517.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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