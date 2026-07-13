Triglav Investments D.O.O. Buys 15,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,800 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Intel were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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