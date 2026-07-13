Triglav Investments D.O.O. Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Chubb by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 259,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,607,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 45,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $358.81.

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Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $347.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.60. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $365.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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