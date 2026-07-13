Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Wells Fargo’s upcoming results, with expectations for higher net interest income and fee income to support earnings. The stock is also benefiting from a “moderate buy” consensus and renewed interest in bank earnings ahead of the reporting season.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Wells Fargo’s upcoming results, with expectations for higher net interest income and fee income to support earnings. The stock is also benefiting from a “moderate buy” consensus and renewed interest in bank earnings ahead of the reporting season. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo was cited as a bullish name in sector research, and the broader banking group is seen as positioned for solid Q2 results, which could lift financial stocks if the trend holds.

Wells Fargo was cited as a bullish name in sector research, and the broader banking group is seen as positioned for solid Q2 results, which could lift financial stocks if the trend holds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on Wells Fargo mostly previewed the earnings release rather than delivering new company-specific news, so investors are still waiting for a catalyst from the actual report.

Recent articles focused on Wells Fargo mostly previewed the earnings release rather than delivering new company-specific news, so investors are still waiting for a catalyst from the actual report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news was mixed but relatively calm, with futures drifting and investors waiting for inflation data and earnings season, which suggests WFC’s move is more tied to positioning than to any fresh negative headline.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $87.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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