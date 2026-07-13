Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $8.89 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 99,092 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $218,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $533,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,194 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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