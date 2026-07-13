Triglav Investments D.O.O. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Triglav Investments D.O.O. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $343.44 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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