Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 24,899 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 24,899 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 526.4% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $463 from $400 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential ahead of earnings. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $463 from $400 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account benefit through UHC Store, which could make UNH more attractive to employers by adding flexible wellness benefits and simplifying administration. Article

UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account benefit through UHC Store, which could make UNH more attractive to employers by adding flexible wellness benefits and simplifying administration. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish setup momentum into the company’s July 16 earnings report, with investors expecting earnings and guidance to remain important catalysts. Article

Several recent articles highlight bullish setup momentum into the company’s July 16 earnings report, with investors expecting earnings and guidance to remain important catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s home health program HouseCall was reported to be associated with fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, which is a positive operational sign but not an immediate market-moving event. Article

UnitedHealth’s home health program HouseCall was reported to be associated with fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, which is a positive operational sign but not an immediate market-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also noted that UnitedHealth has delivered strong cash returns to shareholders over time, but some analysts are questioning whether the stock is now fully valued after its sharp recovery. Article

Commentary also noted that UnitedHealth has delivered strong cash returns to shareholders over time, but some analysts are questioning whether the stock is now fully valued after its sharp recovery. Negative Sentiment: The broader healthcare sector was one of the weakest parts of the market today, and UNH was specifically cited as a drag on the Dow, which can weigh on the stock even if company-specific news is favorable. Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $417.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

UNH opened at $425.05 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $434.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $386.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $399.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here