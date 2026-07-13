Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 75,218 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,874 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 75,218 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

UBER opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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