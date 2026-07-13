Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 8,602 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $187.46 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,034,268 shares of company stock worth $496,462,432. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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