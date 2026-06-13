Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $46,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 314.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,369.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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