Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 118,718 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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