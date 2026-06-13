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Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trillium Asset Management cut its Thermo Fisher Scientific stake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,881 shares and ending with 33,939 shares valued at about $19.9 million.
  • Other institutional investors remain heavily invested in TMO, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 89.23% of the stock. Vanguard, Capital World Investors, Geode Capital Management, Franklin Resources, and Norges Bank all reported sizable positions.
  • Thermo Fisher recently beat quarterly expectations, posting $5.44 EPS on $11.01 billion in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average price target of $608.95.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,346,512 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,677,486,000 after purchasing an additional 420,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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