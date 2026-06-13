Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,066 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 114,979 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE V opened at $321.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $363.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.40. The firm has a market cap of $577.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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