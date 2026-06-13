Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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