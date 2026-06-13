Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,096 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.51 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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