Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4%

MAR stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.55 and a 52 week high of $403.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

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