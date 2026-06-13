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Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $37.78 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Trane Technologies logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Trillium Asset Management cut its Trane Technologies stake by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, but still held 95,583 shares worth about $37.78 million.
  • Trane Technologies reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.63 versus estimates of $2.53 and revenue of $4.97 billion, up 6% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average price target of $509.12, while the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,583 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $37,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.12.

Read Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $457.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $503.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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