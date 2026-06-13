Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE ELV opened at $403.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $366.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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