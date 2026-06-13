Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 15,812 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,570 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,812 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nextpower worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This represents a 12.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 358,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,416,715. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Nextpower and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Glj Research upped their price objective on Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextpower

Nextpower Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.73. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

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