Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 16,829 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 16,829 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,913,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 377.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,240,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 980,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,957,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 871,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 284,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 195.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 407,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 269,752 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,240. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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